TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.92.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.76. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$13.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

