TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. BMO Capital Markets raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.92.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.