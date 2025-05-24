TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TSE:DRM opened at C$17.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.33. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.84, for a total transaction of C$165,763.20. Also, Director Jennifer Koss sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.64, for a total transaction of C$57,336.64. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

