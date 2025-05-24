TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
