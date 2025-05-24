TD Securities Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.
