The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,319 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $51.10 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

