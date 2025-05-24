The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $18.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Truist Financial raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macerich Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 2,691.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.14%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

