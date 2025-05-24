The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Up 0.3%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

