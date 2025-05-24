The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 203,758 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 300,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 73,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.45 million, a P/E ratio of -108.99 and a beta of 1.93. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

