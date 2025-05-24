Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $28.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 268.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock valued at $465,634. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 81.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

