Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,074 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,015 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,012 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

