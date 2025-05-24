Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Equities researchers at Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Price Performance
Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $10.92.
About Trevena
