Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Equities researchers at Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.