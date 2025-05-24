Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In related news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,453.25. The trade was a 25.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,455.16. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.4%

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.69. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

