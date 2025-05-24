UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 148.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UniFirst by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UNF stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.15. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.87.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

