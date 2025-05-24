Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.