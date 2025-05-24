Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $10.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $74,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,558,000 after buying an additional 8,088,466 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,308,000 after buying an additional 5,147,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,020,000 after buying an additional 4,204,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,286,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.