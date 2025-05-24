VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,124 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,702 shares in the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,506,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 295,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $64.67 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

