Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.14). 470,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 830,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 66 ($0.89) to GBX 83 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £213.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.40.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX (9.70) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanquis Banking Group plc will post 4.1557331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

