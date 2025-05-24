Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Lowered to Hold Rating by William Blair

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 0.1%

VIGL stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 121.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,013,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,724,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,196,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 709,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 703,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 97,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.