Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 780.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 target price on Vimeo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.17. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.57 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

