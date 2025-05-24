Wall Street Zen Downgrades CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) to Hold

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

CompoSecure Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $55,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,481,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,306,206.36. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares in the company, valued at $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,340 shares of company stock valued at $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bwcp LP grew its position in CompoSecure by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in CompoSecure by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

