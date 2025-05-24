Wall Street Zen Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Research analysts at Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Shares of OESX opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 541,773 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

