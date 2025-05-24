WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 5,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 40,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WHTCF

WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

About WELL Health Technologies

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.86.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.