WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 5,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 40,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
WELL Health Technologies Trading Down 2.4%
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
