Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,821,000 after acquiring an additional 339,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,968,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,612,000 after acquiring an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,604,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,341,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,616,000 after acquiring an additional 445,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,909,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

