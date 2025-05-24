What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Transcat Q1 Earnings?

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $91.32 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $147.12. The company has a market cap of $850.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 393.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Transcat by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Catawba River Capital increased its stake in Transcat by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 67,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Transcat by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

