What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for TSE:SLR Q1 Earnings?

Solitario Resources Corp. (TSE:SLR – Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Solitario Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Solitario Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

SLR stock opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. Solitario Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

See Also

