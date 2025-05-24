What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for COLM FY2027 Earnings?

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $4.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $39,222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,709 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 225,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

