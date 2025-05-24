What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Chemours Q3 Earnings?

Get Chemours alerts:

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Chemours in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.76. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In related news, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 28.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

