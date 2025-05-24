William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for RH Earnings

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $185.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.07. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RH by 146.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

