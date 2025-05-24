Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.16.

Wix.com Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $247.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

