Workday’s (WDAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.69.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This trade represents a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $658,735,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $456,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

