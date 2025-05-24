WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,853 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 782,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.