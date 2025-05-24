W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 427.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,831,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104,484 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.53. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 775.16%. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

