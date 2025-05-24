Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MDLZ

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.30. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.