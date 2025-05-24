Zacks Research Estimates Cimpress’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Cimpress stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,296. This represents a 32.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

