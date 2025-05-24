Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for BR Q4 Earnings

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BR. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $237.39 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,242,095 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

