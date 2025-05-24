Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for CRS FY2026 Earnings

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.58. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $230.23 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.17 and a fifty-two week high of $236.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,930 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

