Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Carvana Q4 Earnings

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $304.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.23 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $3,002,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,196,800. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $6,209,252.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,431,815.19. This trade represents a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,313 shares of company stock worth $154,623,772 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.