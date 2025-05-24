Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for SMG Earnings

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.