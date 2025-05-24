Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for AVB Earnings

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day moving average is $216.15.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

