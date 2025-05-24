Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TMO Earnings

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $393.53 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.23. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after buying an additional 2,415,346 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after buying an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $532,360,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

