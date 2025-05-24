Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for NMI Earnings

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMI

NMI Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. NMI has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NMI by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,929,000 after purchasing an additional 176,766 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NMI by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in NMI by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,887.40. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,152 shares of company stock worth $4,075,617 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.