Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Public Storage

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.23 EPS.

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.42.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE PSA opened at $296.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.70. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.