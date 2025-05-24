Zacks Research Weighs in on AES’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

Get AES alerts:

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,627,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $69,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

