10,045 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

NYSE DTM opened at $104.09 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,235 shares of company stock valued at $109,867 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

