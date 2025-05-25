1,280 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,546,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 391,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,671,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,004,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 126,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,371,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $48,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $476.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.70. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $409.22 and a 12-month high of $614.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credit Acceptance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.