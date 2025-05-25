47,461 Shares in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Magnera
In related news, CEO Curt Begle acquired 20,275 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $284,052.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,217.41. This represents a 84.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 20,000 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,306 shares in the company, valued at $563,826.90. This represents a 93.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 80,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,653. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Magnera Price Performance
MAGN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $427.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Magnera Corp has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $26.78.
Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Magnera’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Magnera Company Profile
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
