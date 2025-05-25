54,046 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Curbline Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of CURB opened at $22.28 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Curbline Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

