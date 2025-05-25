57,285 Shares in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.26% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 102,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

RNGR opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.33. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $193,740.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $639,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

