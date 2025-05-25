95,424 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decheng Capital LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

