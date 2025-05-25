Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,049 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

